Man pleads no contest in 2011 murder of Lapeer County woman

A 44-year-old man has pleaded no contest to the 2011 murder of a Lapeer County woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Chadwick Mobley pleaded no contest Monday in a Lapeer County court to first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm in the murder of Andrea Eilber.

Officials say Eilber was found shot in the head at the home of a relative in Lapeer in 2011. In 2022, DNA evidence positively identified Mobley, who was living in Utah at the time.

Mobley reportedly left his home after being questioned by Michigan State Police and was later arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Libby, Montana, before being brought back to Michigan to face criminal charges.

Mobley was bound over for trial in December 2023 on one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Andrea Eilber and her community, as we announce this long-sought conviction in her senseless and horrendous murder," said Nessel. "Today's conviction was only possible for the tremendous cooperation and coordination of several law enforcement agencies, from Lapeer, Michigan, to Libby, Montana, including agents from my office and the Michigan State Police. I am grateful for the countless hours of work investigators and prosecutors poured into this case that led to Chadwick Mobley's conviction today."

Mobley will be sentenced on April 15. First-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A co-defendant who was previously charged with the same murder will have an upcoming trial.