Man killed, woman arrested in Redford Township shooting, police say

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A Redford Township man was shot and killed early Monday morning in what police say was a domestic violence situation. 

Redford Township police say the shooting happened at a home in the 15000 block of Delaware Avenue shortly after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man in his 30s shot and unresponsive. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A woman was arrested on the scene. 

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Redford Township police at 313-387-2578. 

