Man shot, killed in Oakland County movie theater parking lot; suspect arrested

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old West Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to a man found with a gunshot wound in a movie theater parking lot in Waterford Township Friday morning. 

Waterford police found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of the MJR Theater at 7501 Highland Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the man was shot in the upper chest. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. 

Detectives identified a suspect overnight and executed a search warrant at a West Bloomfield Township residence, where a 24-year-old man was arrested. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail. 

Police do not believe this was a random act. An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterford police at 248-618-6108.

