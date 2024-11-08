Man shot, killed in Oakland County movie theater parking lot; suspect arrested

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old West Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to a man found with a gunshot wound in a movie theater parking lot in Waterford Township Friday morning.

Waterford police found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of the MJR Theater at 7501 Highland Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the man was shot in the upper chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Detectives identified a suspect overnight and executed a search warrant at a West Bloomfield Township residence, where a 24-year-old man was arrested. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Police do not believe this was a random act. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterford police at 248-618-6108.