Man killed in shooting at Detroit-area McDonald's
(CBS DETROIT) - Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a McDonald's parking lot over the weekend.
At 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, officers responded to the McDonald's location on Greenfield Road after receiving a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they discovered that two men had gotten into an argument in the lobby before moving the fight outside, where a shootout occurred in the parking lot.
A 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested, and they do not believe anyone else was involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at 248-691-7520 and Detective Bolton at 248-691-7511.