Man, 56, killed in St. Clair County shooting, suspect taken into custody

One person was taken into custody after a 56-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening in St. Clair County, Michigan.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received a call shortly before 7 p.m. about a man who was shot in the 5300 block of Gratiot Road in St. Clair Township. Deputies located the victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said deputies encountered a 24-year-old man and took him into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.