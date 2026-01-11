Man, 26, killed in flatbed truck incident at West Michigan business, police say

A 26-year-old man is dead after he became trapped in the middle of a flatbed truck at a metal supply business in Greenville, Michigan, on Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police said troopers investigated the incident at Greenville Steel on Greenville Road around 11:45 a.m. The man, identified by the state agency as Daniel Evans, and another person were delivering a scrapped forklift for a local company.

"After unloading, the flatbed was being returned to its original position when resistance was encountered," the state agency said.

Evans was later found on the ground. According to state officials, he died at the scene.

Investigators said he was caught between the flatbed and cab of the truck while it was being moved.

Michigan's Occupational Safety and Health Administration worked with Michigan State Police on the investigation.

State officials said the flatbed was owned by J and A Towing, a business in Belding, Michigan, and that Greenville Steel was not involved in unloading the forklift.

Greenville is around 154 miles northwest of Detroit.