Pennsylvania man killed at Trump rally identified: "Corey died a hero"

Rally attendees recount the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump Rally attendees recount the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump 02:13

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A spectator who was killed in a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday has been identified as Corey Comperatore. He was shot while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Sunday.

"Corey was the very best of us," Shapiro said. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night. Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community."

The shooting also injured Trump and critically injured two others who were rushed to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Marci Mustello (R-Butler) released a statement on Sunday, as Comperatore was his constituent.

"It is with great sorrow I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of Corey Comperatore, who was taken from us far too soon. Corey was a devoted public servant, having served as the fire chief for Buffalo Township Fire Company, and he was a cherished member of our community in Butler County. "His commitment to his wife and two daughters, and his unwavering dedication to his role as a fire chief exemplified his remarkable character. My heart breaks for his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and I join the community in mourning his loss. A true American hero, Corey sacrificed his life to protect his family. "May Corey Comperatore's memory be a blessing and a reminder of the selfless service he provided to us all."

Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as the shooter

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. The U.S. Secret Service said he was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Law enforcement has told CBS News that Crooks opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-style rifle and the ATF is currently tracing the weapon.

They also said the gun Crooks used was legally purchased and registered to his father, Mathew Crooks.

Suspicious devices were found in Crooks' vehicle. He had a piece of commercially available equipment that appeared capable of initiating those devices.