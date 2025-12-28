Man, 39, injured in semitruck crash on Interstate 94 in Dearborn

A 39-year-old man is recovering after the semitruck he was driving rolled on Interstate 94 in Dearborn on Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the man, from Columbus, Ohio, lost control of the semitruck, which hit a barrier in the median and rolled onto its side. He was taken to the hospital for a possible concussion.

According to the state agency, the impact of the crash pushed the barrier into the left two lanes of westbound I-94. As of 12:23 p.m., the eastbound side of the interstate at the Michigan Avenue ramp is shut down, and only one lane on the westbound side is open to allow crews to clean up the scene.

A strong winter storm with widespread rain was moving through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, creating wet conditions on roads in the area.