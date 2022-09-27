Watch CBS News
Man injured, boat struck after shots fired at St. Clair Shores marina

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an argument between two people escalated into gunfire at a marina in St. Clair Shores on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Emerald City Marina on Jefferson Avenue after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings at the scene. 

Witnesses say an argument between two people led to the exchange of gunfire but no one was struck. One of the people involved suffered minor injuries to his face but refused to cooperate with police. 

An unoccupied boat in the area was struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

