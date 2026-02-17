Man found shot to death in Hamtramck alley, police searching for suspect

Hamtramck police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley early Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a possible deceased person in an alley near the intersection of Dyar and Woodland streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they found a Black man in his early 20s, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5280. Tips can be left anonymously.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time. The Hamtramck Police Department remains committed to serving and protecting our community," said Hamtramck police in a statement.