Man found dead, woman injured after welfare check in Trenton Michigan

A man was found dead, and a woman was injured on Monday after police conducted a welfare check in Trenton, Michigan.

At about 7 a.m., police were called to the 5500 block of Elmhurst Drive. A family member arrived at the home with keys, allowing officers to enter the home, where they found the man dead.

The woman was found severely injured and was taken to a hospital. She is listed in critical condition, according to Trenton police.

Police did not release their names or any other information on the two people. A preliminary investigation suggests that it was a domestic-related incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.