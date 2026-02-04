Man found dead inside vehicle in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to John C. Lodge Service Drive and Atkinson. Police say the victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800 Speak Up.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.