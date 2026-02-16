Watch CBS News
Man found dead after shooting in Detroit, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a man's death following a shooting on Monday in Detroit.

Police say that at about 4 p.m., officers from DPD's fourth precinct responded to the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue. Responding officers located the victim dead. His age and name have not been released.

Police say a suspect has not been arrested. DPD did not release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing and will be updated.

