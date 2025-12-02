Man found dead after barn and apartment fire in Oakland County

A man was found dead in the aftermath of a barn and apartment fire Monday night in Oakland County, Michigan.

The fire was reported 11:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of Keir Road, Groveland Township, the Michigan State Police said. When troopers arrived, the Springfield Township Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff's Office were already on scene and the building was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn, which was behind a house, had an interior apartment where a 76-year-old man lived. He was a relative of the homeowners.

Troopers said the man's body was found after the building was safe to enter, and they believe the remains are that of the apartment resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.