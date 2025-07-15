Watch CBS News
Man dies after falling off pickup truck tailgate in Jackson County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

A man has died after falling off of a pickup truck tailgate Saturday in Jackson County, Michigan, state police report. 

The accident happened about 11:45 p.m. at Clear Lake Storage Units on Clear Lake Road. Troopers said in their report that that a 21-year-old man from Grass Lake was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado to the rear of the storage unit facility at the time, with two passengers in the cab and three other passengers sitting on the tailgate of the pickup.  

The rear passengers included a 22-year-old man from Chelsea, who fell off the truck and struck his head. 

Jackson Community Ambulance took the man to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is continuing. 

