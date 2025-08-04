Michigan man fatally struck by vehicle while standing outside his car on freeway

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

A 30-year-old Ypsilanti man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while standing outside his truck over the weekend in Washtenaw County.

The crash happened sometime before 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 in Ypsilanti Township. Michigan State Police said troopers from the Brighton Post were called to the westbound exit ramp to Wiard Road from Interstate 94. Troopers located the man's 2006 Ford F-150 on the right shoulder of the of the ramp and spoke with the man's brother, who said he recevied a call from the victim asking him to bring gas.

The brother told investigators that when he got to the scene, he spotted a truck driving into the woods and his brother lying in the roadway. The brother also told MSP that the victim's truck appeared to have some damage.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation deteremined a 50-year-old man from Ypsilanti was driving a 2022 Ford F-150 when he fell asleep and crashed into the victim's truck, also hitting him. The crash caused the driver to drive into the woods. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors, according to MSP.

An investigation is ongoing.