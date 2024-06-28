Man fatally shot inside Michigan business; suspect arrested

Hillsdale County deputy dies after shooting, Wayne State tuition hike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot to death inside a business on Friday in Howell.

At about 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of W. Grand River Avenue, where they found the man inside with a gunshot wound.

Police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting did not happen near the Balloonfest, and it is not connected to the event.

"This was an isolated incident and all subjects involved are currently cooperating with the investigation. We ask that no one respond to the scene in order to give investigators time to conduct their investigation," Howell police said.

An investigation is ongoing.