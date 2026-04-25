Man, 47, fatally hit by truck on road in Washtenaw County

A 47-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a truck in Salem Township on Friday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of Salem Road near Jessica Lane around 2 p.m. Investigators said a Salem Township man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Salem Road when the truck hit the 47-year-old man, also from Salem Township.

The man struck was taken to the hospital where he later died, the state agency said. The Chevrolet motorist, 25, was not injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which law enforcement said is still under investigation.