Man faces felony charge for attempting to strangle driver on M-59

( CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged with a felony after attempting to strangle a driver from the backseat.

On Nov. 1, 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen was arraigned in the 52nd District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. He's being held at Oakland County Jail with a bond of $25,000 cash surety.

Early Saturday morning, Rasmussen was in the backseat of a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling west on M-59 when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was able to stop the truck and escape the vehicle.

Rasmussen's girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff who was also in the pickup, was able to exit and fled the scene. Moments later, she was struck by another vehicle. She died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Kyle Rasmussen, 41

Officers believe she was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.