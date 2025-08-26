Man electrocuted after touching power line in Sterling Heights, police say

A man has died after he was electrocuted on Monday in Sterling Heights, Michigan, police say.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Metropolitan Parkway. Police say they received a call at about 2:30 p.m. about a man who touched a power line while on a mechanical lift.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was identified as a 41-year-old from Grosse Pointe Park.

The incident is under investigation. In a statement, DTE said it is working with authorities on the investigation.

"DTE Energy was notified that a member of the public came into contact with a power line while doing landscaping work in Sterling Heights. Tragically, we have learned that this individual passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time. "DTE will work closely with officials as the investigation continues into this event. "This is an important reminder to take safety precautions around power lines, whether you are a professional or a homeowner working in the yard. Always be sure to look up and know where power lines are located before beginning any outdoor project, particularly those involving working at high elevations and on ladders. If you are near a utility line and are unsure what it is, treat it as if it is energized."