Man dies after being ejected from SUV in Detroit rollover crash

A man is dead after being ejected from the SUV he was driving during a rollover crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit early Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about the crash on the freeway near the exit to Chicago Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Witnesses told officials the SUV was on fire and blocking the roadway.

Investigators say the man, 25, was driving northbound on the freeway when the SUV went up an embankment, struck a tree and rolled back onto the freeway. The man was ejected from the vehicle at some point during the crash. He died at the scene.

It's unknown if the man was wearing a seat belt.

"We are reminding drivers to wear their seat belts," MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a social media post regarding the crash on Saturday. "Not only will it keep you behind the wheel, it will keep you inside the vehicle if it rolls over."

The investigation is ongoing.