Man, 60, dies after police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash

A 60-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that involved a stolen car on Friday, according to Detroit police.

The crash happened in the area of Murray Hill Street and Puritan Avenue.

Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett says that at about 8 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop and were about to get out of their car when the driver took off, leading to a police pursuit. Pritchett says seconds later, they saw smoke and two vehicles with heavy damage.

They spotted the suspect vehicle, but the driver ran away. Shortly after, he was arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Pritchett says an initial investigation found that the suspect vehicle was stolen from Redford, Michigan, and the man was wanted for aggravated assault in Eastpointe.