Man dead, another injured, after attempted murder-suicide incident in Harper Woods

A shooting early Friday in Harper Woods, Michigan, is under investigation as an attempted murder-suicide within a dating relationship, police said.

Harper Woods Police were called about 2 a.m. to the area of Hunt Club Drive near Duprey Avenue on a report that two men were down along the street and possibly shot.

On arrival, officers found a 47-year-old Harper Woods man was dead through "what appeared to be a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," police said.

The other man, a 34-year-old Detroit resident, was still alive and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The younger man had at least one stab wound to his neck, police said. He was reported in critical condition Friday morning.

"Through investigation, it was determined that these subjects were in a dating relationship and returned to Harper Woods from a birthday celebration," police said.

But then there was a confrontation.

"From the evidence collected and eye-witness statements, Detectives believe the subjects were engaged in an altercation, the 47-year-old stabbed the 34-year-old, then turned his firearm on himself, taking his own life," police said.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.