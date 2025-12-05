Watch CBS News
Michigan driver, 71, strikes utility pole on M-53 after suffering medical emergency, police say

A 71-year-old Michigan man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency, causing him to strike a utility pole on Friday in Macomb County.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. in Bruce Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the man from Washington Township was driving a Jeep Cherokee on northbound M-53 near 35 Mile Road when he drifted off the road and landed in a ditch.

The man was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Medical personnel believe the man had a heart attack that caused the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

