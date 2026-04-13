Man convicted of murder in 2023 fatal shooting of Michigan woman

A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend at a Michigan dealership in 2023 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis was also found guilty of four counts of felony firearm, felony assault, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and habitual offender.

Prosecutors say that on May 20, 2023, Davis shot and killed 40-year-old Annie Namou, of Sterling Heights, at a dealership in Royal Oak Township. Namou worked at the dealership.

Authorities in 2023 said Davis followed Namou to the parking lot and used his vehicle to block her car. Davis then shot Namou as she ran from her car to get help. Authorities say Davis also fired shots at other individuals.

Prosecutors say Davis and Namou's 10-year-old child was in the victim's car and witnessed the shooting.

"I thank the jury for delivering justice for Annie Namou and her loved ones," said Prosecutor McDonald. "Children and women, like Annie, are too often endangered by intimate partners, and it is unacceptable. We will never forget her and never stop fighting for victims of intimate partner violence."

Davis is due back in court on May 11 for sentencing. He faces life in prison without parole.