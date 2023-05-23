Man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend outside of Royal Oak Township dealership

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old man has been charged with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child outside of a Royal Oak Township dealership.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm second offense.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Davis allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend, a 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman, to the parking lot of her workplace, Legend Motors of Ferndale, on 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township, on Saturday, May 20, and used his vehicle to block her car. While the victim exited the car to get help, Davis allegedly shot her as she was running away. He then shot her again at close range with a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun.

Davis allegedly pointed the gun and shot at other individuals.

The prosecutor's office says their 10-year-old child was in the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle and witnessed the shooting.

Davis surrendered to police later that day and is in custody at the Oakland County Jail.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions."

Davis was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in the 45th District Court in Oak Park.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources for you. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Michigan has a list of resources for domestic and sexual violence survivors here.