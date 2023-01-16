Watch CBS News
Man claiming to be Detroit school safety officer charged with soliciting money

By DeJanay Booth

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who claimed to be a Detroit Public Schools Community District safety officer is accused of soliciting money from multiple businesses.

Michael McCombs is charged with one count of charitable solicitation act, one count of false pretenses less than $200, three counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act and two counts of attempted false pretenses less than $200.

Prosecutors say between Dec. 28, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023, McCombs allegedly impersonated a DPSCD safety officer to solicit charity money.

He was arrested on Jan. 7 and arraigned on Friday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 27.

