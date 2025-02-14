Man charged in crash that injured Warren police officer, 12-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man is facing felony charges after a police chase in Warren ended in a crash that injured a police officer and the man's 12-year-old daughter.

Michael Brooks, of Eastpointe, is charged with second-degree fleeing and eluding, third-degree child abuse, driving with a suspended license causing serious injury and license plate forgery. Brooks, who police say has an extensive criminal history, was arraigned and entered a not-guilty plea. He received a $100,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if he is released.

According to police, a Warren officer attempted to pull Brooks over around 11:52 a.m. on Thursday for an improper or invalid license plate violation near Interstate 696 and Dequindre. When Brooks allegedly refused to stop, the officer pursued the vehicle southbound on Mound Road near Eight Mile Road.

Police say Brooks allegedly ignored a red light at Eight Mile and Mound and collided with two vehicles.

The pursuing officer was then involved in a single-vehicle crash as he approached the intersection. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition as of Thursday.

Warren police say Brooks' 12-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, unbeknownst to officers. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Investigators notified Child Protective Services of the incident, according to police.

The Warren Police Department says it will conduct an internal investigation as part of standard procedure.