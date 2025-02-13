Warren police officer seriously injured after vehicle pursuit and crash

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Warren police officer was seriously injured Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit and crash.

According to police, a Warren officer attempted to pull over a silver Cadillac sedan near I-696 and Dequindre around 11:52 a.m. for an improper or invalid license plate violation. When the driver of the Cadillac refused to stop, the officer pursued the vehicle southbound on Mound Road near 8 Mile.

The driver of the Cadillac reportedly ignored a red light at 8 Mile and Mound and collided with two vehicles.

Police say as the pursuing officer approached the intersection at 8 Mile and Mound, he was involved in an unrelated single-vehicle crash.

The officer, who has been with the Warren Police Department for 3.5 years, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. He is currently in serious condition, but police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Cadillac was arrested at the scene. The suspect's 12-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The Warren Police Department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.