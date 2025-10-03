Metro Detroit man charged with robbing Sterling Heights bank

A Michigan man has been charged with allegedly robbing a bank in Sterling Heights.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the man allegedly entered a bank on July 23, 2025, and gave a note to the teller, demanding money. Prosecutors say the teller gave the man the money, and he fled the bank. Police later arrested him.

The man appeared for a preliminary exam hearing on Thursday and was bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court for one count of bank robbery. Prosecutors say he is also charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

The man will be arraigned on Oct. 16. He is currently held on a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

If convicted, he could face life or any number of years for the felony robbery charge.

"Bank robbery is a serious and violent crime that endangers not only the employees and customers inside the bank, but also the entire community. We take crimes of this nature very seriously and will pursue this case with the diligence it deserves," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.