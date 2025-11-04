Man charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old Detroit boy

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Detroit boy in August.

Terrell Epel Youngblood, 21, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Aug. 23, Detroit police found a 16-year-old boy near the Adam Butzel Recreational Center in the 10000 block of Lyndon Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police had been searching the area after responding to a home in the 14800 block of Monte Vista Street around 8:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"These shootings are so profoundly violent and senseless. A 16-year-old boy is dead leaving his family with an unspeakable loss as a result of the alleged actions of a 21-year-old man. It is the definition of a tragedy," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Prosecutors accuse Youngblood of firing a handgun multiple times, fatally striking the teen, before leaving the area. Following an investigation, Detroit police arrested Youngblood on Oct. 31.

"No parent should have to bury their child," said Detroit Chief Todd Bettison in a statement. "This cowardly act of violence was just heartless and senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever. I want to thank my officers for their relentless efforts in holding this person responsible and accountable. I want the family to know my thoughts and prayers are with you."

Youngblood was arraigned Tuesday and remanded to jail. He has a probable cause conference on Nov. 10 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 17.