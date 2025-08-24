Teen dead after being found shot at playground on Detroit's west side, police say

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was found shot at a playground on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

Police said the boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at the Adams Butzel Complex playground on the 14800 block of Monte Vista Street around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260.