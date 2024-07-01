Watch CBS News
Michigan man charged in fatal shooting at Howell tattoo shop

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old man is charged in connection with a shooting at a tattoo shop that killed a man in Howell.

Jeremy Michael Heath, of Clarkston, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Heath was arraigned in 53rd District Court and received a $200,000 bond.

On June 28, Howell police responded to Metro Studios Ink, where a man, identified as 46-year-old Sean Thompson, of Howell, was reportedly "causing a disturbance." Police said there have been disputes in the past between Thompson and the tattoo staff.

Police said Heath fired a shot, killing Thompson after threats were made. Thompson did not appear to be armed prior to the shooting.

Heath was arrested at the shop and taken to the Livingston County Jail.

The shooting is under investigation. 

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

