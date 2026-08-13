Man charged in deadly Clinton Township explosion bound over again to circuit court

A man who is charged in connection with a 2024 fatal explosion in Clinton Township, Michigan, is bound again over to circuit court after it was sent to district court.

Noor Kestou, 33, of Commerce, appeared for a preliminary examination on Thursday on an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The case was initially bound over to circuit court in October 2025 before being remanded to district court in March 2026. A judge ordered the prosecution to show that Kestou's storing thousands of nitrous oxide and butane canisters inside a building he owned and operated was the "proximate cause" of 19-year-old Turner Salter 's death.

Prosecutors argued that the building caught on fire, triggering a massive explosion and propelling canisters in the air, one of which fatally struck Salter in the head.

Kestou filed a motion last December to dismiss the charge, arguing the fire, not his storage of the canisters, caused Salter's death. In January, prosecutors filed a response opposing the motion, Kestou filed a brief in support of it, and the court heard arguments from both parties, court documents said. Judge Michael E. Servitto issued his opinion on the motion and ordered the case back to the district court in March.

"It is alleged that events of March 4, 2024, resulted in the tragic loss of a young man's life, while also creating a serious threat to our community and the first responders who were there," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Now that the defendant has been bound over again, we will move forward with the prosecution and continue to seek justice for the victim and his family."

Kestou will be arraigned on Aug. 24 in the Macomb County Circuit Court.