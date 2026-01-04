Man, 29, charged in shooting outside Garden City bar that injured 2 people

A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting two other men in the parking lot of a bar in Garden City, Michigan, on New Year's Day, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday.

Prosecutors allege that Brian Jaron Lindsay of Livonia, Michigan, was in a "physical altercation" with a 55-year-old man and his 22-year-old son outside of the bar on the 33720 block of Ford Road on Thursday around 4:15 a.m.

Neither the prosecutor's office nor the Garden City Police Department named the bar, though CBS News Detroit saw police tape up around Rockstarz Bar, located at 33729 Ford Rd., in the hours following the shooting. The establishment said on social media on Thursday evening that they were "aware of a recent incident involving a shooting" in its parking lot.

Lindsay shot the Livonia men as a result of the altercation and then left the area, according to prosecutors. They were taken to the hospital and were in critical condition on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lindsay turned himself in to police on Thursday around 6 p.m. Police previously said he turned himself in around 2 p.m. that day.

Lindsay is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and six counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting, the prosecutor's office said in a news release. He was arraigned on Sunday.

A judge set Lindsay's bond at $1 million cash or surety.