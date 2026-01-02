2 critically injured in aftermath of shooting in Garden City bar parking lot

Two people were critically injured in the aftermath of a shooting early New Year's Day in the parking lot of a bar in Garden City, Michigan.

The Garden City Police Department said it was called to a parking lot in the 33700 block of Ford Road about 4:15 a.m. Thursday, on a report that two people had been shot.

After police arrived, they found two people in the parking lot who had gunshot injuries and spoke to witnesses about the incident. Both victims were taken to area hospitals and reported to be in critical condition.

Later in the day, a person contacted the Garden City Police and stated their intention to turn themselves in. Officers said that about 2 p.m. Thursday, that person surrendered to authorities, without further incident, at the police station.

Ownership and management of Rockstarz Karaoke Bar issued a statement via social media saying they were aware of the incident in the establishment's parking lot.

"We have been and will continue to cooperate with local and state police with their criminal investigation. To respect the privacy of all parties, including victims, and because of the ongoing investigation by law enforcement, we will not be providing any further comments or statements regarding the incident. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims and will be keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

The Garden City Police Department's detective bureau is continuing the investigation.

There is no known connection between this incident and any others in the surrounding area, police said.

The Inkster Police Department, which is also investigating a New Year's Eve shooting in its nearby city, said the incident at Rockstarz Bar in Garden City "shows no evidence of being connected to the incident that occurred within the City of Inkster."