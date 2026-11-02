Detroit-area man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Madison Heights Spirit Halloween store

A 21-year-old Metro Detroit man is facing felony charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead at the Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights.

In an update on Monday, Nov. 2, police say John Lashawn Benson, of Oak Park, was arraigned on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. Police say Benson was denied bond and is due back in court on Nov. 18.

Police say that on Friday, Oct. 30, Benson and 21-year-old Anthony Thompson, of Detroit, were involved in an altercation near the main entrance of the store on John R. Road when Benson fired shots, striking Thompson.

Madison Heights police say Thompson was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Benson remained at the scene and was taken into custody. During that time, Benson was assaulted by Thompson's family members and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No bystanders were injured in the shooting, according to police.

On Friday, Benson's family told CBS News Detroit that the incident stemmed from an altercation that happened years prior. The family claimed Benson has a concealed pistol license and was defending himself. Police are still investigating and have not yet confirmed those details.

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Thompson during this difficult time," Madison Heights police said. "This senseless act of violence has resulted in a tragic loss of life and has deeply impacted those who knew and cared for him. Our thoughts remain with all those affected as we continue to work diligently to ensure a thorough investigation and seek justice on behalf of the victim and his family."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kari Randolph at 248-837-2737.

A Spirit Halloween spokesperson told CBS News on Saturday that the store will remain closed until the end of the season. The company also closed its Fairfield, California, location after police there said a 31-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot.