Man charged in antisemitic graffiti incident at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park

A man, whom authorities say is homeless, is charged with a hate crime over antisemitic graffiti at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park, Michigan.

David Justin Gorevitz, 51, who has no permanent address, was charged with hate crime – malicious destruction of personal property over a vandalism incident that was discovered on Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. The charge has a possible penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Gorevitz was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to undergo a competency hearing.

Congregation Beth Shalom Rabbi Robert Gamer said the vandalism was found on a pillar near the front door of the synagogue and included a swastika and other hate speech.

Security video footage showed what happened at Congregation Beth Shalom, and Oak Park Public Safety Officers say they recognized him as someone known to frequent the area.

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday morning near the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. Police worked with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on the charges.

"Attacks on Jewish houses of worship threaten the safety of congregants and undermine one of our nation's most fundamental values: freedom of religion," McDonald said. "Antisemitism and religious intolerance of any kind have no place in our communities."

This incident comes just days after two out-of-state men were arrested for spray-painting antisemitic graffiti and swastikas on residential fences, an underpass and near businesses in Sterling Heights.