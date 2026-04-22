2 teens accused of spray-painting antisemitic graffiti in Sterling Heights

Two out-of-state teens are charged with spray-painting antisemitic graffiti and swastikas in Sterling Heights, prosecutors said.

Michael Walker, 19, of Walker, Illinois, is charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property worth $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property worth $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Benjamin Parris, also 19, of Greenville, South Carolina, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Police responded to a call around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, about two men spray-painting a fence with hate speech. The two 19-year-olds were arrested quickly in a nearby parking lot, and Walker was found to be carrying a knife, police said.

Macomb County prosecutors say the fence was spray-painted with nine swastikas, along with antisemitic slogans. In addition, prosecutors say swastikas, antisemitic slogans and vulgarity were spray-painted on pillars underneath M-53 and Canal, a brick wall near a business and an electrical box at a second business.

"All of this was removed immediately. This is something that does not reflect the values of our community, and it's also something that we will not tolerate," said Sterling Heights Police Lt. Aaron Susalla.

Walker was arraigned on Tuesday and given a $100,000 bond, while Parris received a $75,000 bond. If either posts bond, they must wear a GPS tether, prosecutors say.

"It is concerning when disturbing messages deface public and private property. My office will prosecute those alleged to have committed these crimes and will remain vigilant in protecting the citizens of Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Both teens are due back in court for a probable cause conference on May 4.

The above video first aired on April 20, 2026.