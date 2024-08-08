Man caught with gun at Detroit gas station while trying to sell stolen go-kart

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who knowingly possessed a gun as a convicted felon was caught while trying to sell a stolen go-kart at a gas station in Detroit, officials said.

The man was identified as Donald Wayne Cummings in a criminal complaint filed on July 26.

On July 18, Detroit police discovered that a go-kart was stolen from a Family Dollar store. The victim told police that he had seen the go-kart posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace by Cummings.

The victim had scheduled to meet up with Cummings at the Citgo gas station on Wyoming Ave. to buy the go-kart back for $2,000. Detroit police had coordinated with the victim and set up surveillance at the gas station.

A stolen white van driven by Cummings arrived at the gas station, and Cummings allegedly tried to get the victim to go with him to pick up the go-kart from Cummings' residence.

After the victim declined to go with him, Cummings left the gas station and then returned driving the go-kart, according to the criminal complaint.

When Cummings got off the go-kart, officers approached him and Cummings ran from them toward the back of the gas station. As he approached a fence, officers saw him throw a gun and holster on the ground before scaling the fence.

A foot chase ensued, and officers told Cummings to get on the ground, to which Cummings eventually complied, according to the criminal complaint.

An officer went to recover the gun that Cummings had thrown and found a loaded Glock 23, .40 caliber pistol and a holster.

While investigating, authorities learned that Cummings had been sentenced to 24 months in prison for a gun-related charge.

He is currently on supervised release.

According to the complaint, Cummings possessed firearms when he knew he wasn't supposed to as a convicted felon.