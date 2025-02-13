Watch CBS News
Michigan man wielding chainsaw taken into custody after threatening deputies

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday after he threatened deputies with a chainsaw in Calhoun County.

At about 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2000 block of E. Michigan Avenue in Sheridan Township, where they encountered a 30-year-old man from Sheridan Township who was reportedly intoxicated and wielding a chainsaw. Deputies attempted to negotiate with him; however, he threatened them and demanded "suicide by cop," according to a news release. 

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to take the man into custody after his chainsaw stopped working.

The man was taken to a medical center for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Benjamin Hess at 269-781-0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

