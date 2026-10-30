Man arrested after reports of lewd activity inside Monroe City Hall lobby, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of engaging "in a lewd act" while in the lobby of Monroe City Hall on East First Street in Monroe, Michigan.

The activity was reported by employees in the clerk's office who noticed unusual behavior and called Monroe County Central Dispatch at about 2 p.m. Thursday. The man had been seated in the City Hall lobby, just outside the clerk's office.

The main entrance to Monroe City Hall in Monroe, Michigan, as seen on March 18, 2026. Paula Wethington / CBS News Detroit

The Monroe Police Department report did not specify whether City Hall visitors or passers-by were among the witnesses. But the Monroe clerk is running an early in-person voting site this week ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

When police arrived, they spoke to the 25-year-old man and said he was "familiar to law enforcement." He was taken into custody, after which he admitted to police that he was engaging in inappropriate conduct.

Police officers and detectives then interviewed several witnesses to the activity and reviewed City Hall's surveillance cameras to further confirm the reports.

Police say the man was on probation for aggravated indecent exposure at the time of the incident. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for a probation violation and aggravated indecent exposure.

"The Monroe Public Safety Department would like to recognize the employees of the City Clerk's Office for their attentiveness and prompt action in notifying law enforcement," the report said.



"This incident serves as an important reminder to the public that if something does not look right or raises concern, please contact your local law enforcement agency. We encourage citizens to report suspicious or inappropriate behavior rather than attempt to intervene themselves."