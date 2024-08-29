Man wanted for attempted murder in Florida arrested in Michigan, police say

Man dies after being electrocuted in Detroit, Trump visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Georgia man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Florida was arrested in Michigan over the weekend, officials said.

Malik J. McKenzie, 29, of Dallas, Georgia, who is an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of armed burglary in connection to the shooting of a Florida couple inside their home at 3 a.m. on Aug. 19. Both victims survived, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Malik J. McKenzie Volusia County Sheriff's Office

After reviewing video footage, detectives identified McKenzie as the masked man who was caught on camera outside the home before the shooting.

They found another surveillance camera in the neighborhood that showed the suspect vehicle, a dark Nissan Altima with a license plate that was assigned to a different car. When detectives investigated further, they discovered the tag was stolen off a van in Deltona on July 26.

Detectives said video footage of the suspect outside the home matched the suspect caught outside the shooting victims' home.

"Analysts at the Volusia County Crime Center (VC3) researched License Plate Readers in the area, looking for Nissan Altimas with the same description as the suspect vehicle," said the sheriff's office. "They identified one with a Georgia tag registered to McKenzie and retraced its route through Volusia County (both with its Georgia tag and its stolen Florida tag), including visits to a gas station and a McDonald's, with McKenzie identifiable on video at each stop."

In addition to video footage, detectives obtained digital evidence that connected McKenzie to the shooting.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and officers in Southfield, Michigan, found McKenzie's vehicle and arrested him on Saturday.

McKenzie is in custody in Michigan awaiting extradition to Volusia County.