Man arrested, charged in felonious assault, domestic violence in Mount Clemens

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man wanted in connection with felonious assault and domestic violence in Mount Clemens was arrested.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) arrested the suspect in connection with an incident at a home in Mount Clemens.

Authorities say the suspect allegedly pushed the mother of his child outside of the house following an argument. He forced his way into the home, assaulting the child's maternal grandfather. He threatened to kill him before hitting him in the head with the butt of a gun, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

DFAT arrested the suspect on Tuesday after finding him.

The suspect is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and domestic violence.