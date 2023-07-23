Watch CBS News
Man accused of touching girls at Michigan waterpark

By Sandra McNeill

/ CBS Detroit

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS Detroit) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating reports of a man inappropriately touching young girls at one of Michigan's most popular summer amusement parks.

In a Twitter post, police say the incidents happened Saturday afternoon, July 22, at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. 

Troopers have released very few details, only saying that the man was in the wave pool at the time.

The 39-year-old suspect is under arrest as police continue to investigate.

Michigan's Adventure features an amusement park and a waterpark, with seven roller coasters and over 60 rides and attractions, according to the park's website.

