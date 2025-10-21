Man arrested for allegedly making threats against Monroe "No Kings" rally organizers

A Trenton, Michigan, man was arrested for allegedly posting threats of violence against participants of a "No Kings" rally in Monroe over the weekend, police said.

On Oct. 18, organizers of the "No Kings" rally notified Monroe police that they had allegedly received threatening messages of violence that were directed at their organization and attendees of a rally scheduled for downtown Monroe that day, according to police.

Police say that during an investigation, they found several "concerning messages" and that one person posted "direct threats of violence against rally participants."

Detectives identified the suspect as a 58-year-old Trenton man.

The suspect has cooperated with detectives during the investigation and admitted to making the threats, attributing his actions to "anger issues," police said. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

"The Monroe Public Safety Department reminds the public that threats of violence against anyone in the community are against the law and will be thoroughly investigated," Monroe police said in a statement. "This incident underscores law enforcement's ongoing commitment to protecting public safety and addressing all potential threats with fairness, diligence, and impartiality."

Investigators are seeking charges of harassment, intimidation, and stalking and have submitted the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The above video first aired on Oct. 20, 2025.