Man arrested after police chase in Ohio ends in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ann Arbor man was arrested after a police chase that went from Bowling Green, Ohio, to Michigan on Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a chase in Monroe County that was coming into Wayne County. The chase in relation to a suspected stolen vehicle and larceny from a building of $1,000 ore more.

Police say the suspect crossed state lines into Monroe County. The sheriff's office suspended its pursuit after the suspect drove into Wayne County, eventually parking the car in Detroit.

Detroit police located the 54-year-pld and took him into custody without incident. An investigation revealed the suspect had an active probation violation out of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected crack cocaine on the floorboard.

Additionally, was determined that it was not stolen.

The suspect is in Wayne County Jail awaiting extradition to Bowling Green.