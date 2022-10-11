Man arrested after 4 Wayne State students report fondling incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been arrested after the Wayne State Police Department received multiple reports from students of a man going around campus hugging and touching them.

In an alert that was sent out by the Wayne State Police Department to the university students, staff, and faculty, police say the incidents happened on Monday, Oct. 10.

At about 11:20 a.m., a 21-year-old female student reported that she was standing near her classroom in the College of Education Building at 5425 Second when a man complimented her looks and then hugged her.

The student said that while hugging her, the suspect rubbed her back and chest area, and she felt his lips on her cheek.

The suspect then left the building.

At about 12:02 p.m. a 22-year-old female student reported that while she was in the STEM Innovation Learning Center at 5048 Second, when she was approached by a suspect with a similar description as the first report.

Police say the suspect knocked on her door, and when she opened it he hugged her. He then left the building.

In addition to this, at about 12:50 p.m. Wayne State police said they received another report from two 19-year-old female students who had an incident with the suspect while on the second floor of the Undergraduate Library.

They reported the suspect had hugged them, and one said she felt him touch her outer thigh.

Police say the suspect was then seen getting on a northbound bus located at Woodward and E. Warren.

According to Wayne State police, because of the quick reports from the students, the suspect is now in custody.