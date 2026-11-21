A man was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father at his Huron Township home, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Anthony T. Bowen, 27, of Huron Township, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic violence in connection with the homicide of his father, Green Thomas Bowen III, 47, of Huron Township, prosecutors say.

It is alleged that the suspect punched the victim in the face and the victim sustained multiple facial trauma and that the suspect hit the victim in the arm where his dialysis port is located after an argument, prosecutors say.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a knife from the home and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back, neck, chest, face and arm, prosecutors say.

Police were dispatched to the family home in the 25950 block of Creekside Court on Wednesday on the report of a medical emergency at 4:17 p.m. Dispatch received another call at 4:21 p.m. saying that a stabbing had occurred at the home.

When the police arrived, the victim was bleeding from apparent stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital, and his son was arrested at the scene, according to prosecutors.



The victim was pronounced dead later that day as a result of his injuries, prosecutors say.

It is alleged that the suspect left the home after killing the victim and allowed him to bleed out before the 911 call was made when the victim's wife arrived home an hour after the stabbing, according to prosecutors.

It is alleged that the suspect was homeless before he moved back in with his father, prosecutors say.

The suspect was arraigned on Saturday morning at the 36th District Court.