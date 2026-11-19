A 27-year-old Detroit man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father at a Huron Township home Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.

Police were initially dispatched to a home in the 25000 block of Creekside Court at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday for a reported medical emergency. Dispatch received a second call at 4:21 p.m., saying that a stabbing had occurred at the home.

The victim, a 46-year-old Huron Township man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who police say is the biological son of the victim, was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being held on homicide charges pending a review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, authorities said.

Investigators have not said what led up to the incident, but say this was not a random crime and that there is no threat to the community.

"This is heartbreaking on so many levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the rest of the victim's family and friends. They have an incredible support system as they navigate the tough days and weeks, and months ahead," said Everette Robbins, Huron Township director of public safety and chief of police, in a statement. "Fortunately, our first responders responded quickly to the scene not only to get the suspect into custody, but also to begin life-saving care when time was critical. Despite their best efforts, a husband and father was lost. We now will focus our efforts in making sure we get justice for he and his loved ones."

An investigation is ongoing.